The FTSE Small Cap index .FTSC slips 0.5 percent in early trade, in line with the FTSE 100 index .FTSE, while the midcaps .FTMC slip 0.4 percent.

Alterian ALN.L jumps more than 14 percent after translation software firm SDL (SDL.L) raises the price it is willing to pay for the smaller software company, paving the way for Alterian to enter talks. [ID:nL6E7MA13V]

Midcap SDL, meanwhile, slips 2 percent.

Trinity Mirror (TNI.L) climbs 2.1 percent after the newspaper publisher says it anticipates performing slightly better than the market expects this year thanks to better circulation and revenues at its Sunday titles following the closure of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World. [ID:nL6E7MA11A]

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net