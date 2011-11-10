Shares in Land Securities (LAND.L) gain 1.4 percent after the real estate firm unveils first-half results which Panmure Gordon describes as very strong, with the broker poised to upgrade its forecasts as it repeats its "buy" rating.

Land Securities, the UK's largest real estate investment trust by market capitalisation, reports a 17 percent rise in net asset value (NAV) as the value of its UK malls and central London offices climbed against a worsening economic backdrop.

"We believe Land Securities shares offer investors an attractive way through which to access the significant value creation potential from central London development and from the ownership and management of prime assets," Panmure says in a note.

The news has a positive knock-on effect on peers British Land (BLND.L) and Capital Shopping Centres Group CSCG.L up 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

