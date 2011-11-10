Shares in Mears (MERG.L) fall 9.8 percent after the British social housing maintenance and homecare provider warns full year profit will be below expectations, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its rating to "hold" from "buy" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

Mears, which carries out essential repair work on hundreds of thousands of homes owned by local authorities and housing associations, says the warning is a direct result of writing off costs relating to its solar panel installation business.

"This is disappointing and removes some of the 'earnings visibility' argument," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker cuts 2011 pretax profit estimates by 3 million pounds to 31 million pounds, with earnings per share falling to 24.9 pence from 27.3 pence.

"Despite maintaining 2012E estimates we believe the shares will remain under some pressure."

