BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
AMSTERDAM, April 22 Philips shares fell more than 6 percent at Tuesday's opening after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and warned that 2014 will be challenging.
Analysts say they were particularly disappointed by a lack of organic growth.
At 0708 GMT Philips shares were down 6.3 percent at 23.37 euros after falling more than 7 percent at one point.
The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 22 percent to 314 million euros ($433.4 million) in the first quarter, missing the consensus for 341 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
CHICAGO, March 14 Aviagen, the world's leading poultry breeding company, has euthanized chickens at a farm in Alabama over concerns about bird flu, the company said on Tuesday, as likely cases of the disease emerged in a top chicken-producing state.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 14 - Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies has won a GPS satellite launch contract over rival United Launch Alliance, a partnership of the top two U.S. aerospace companies Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.