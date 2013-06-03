Switzerland remains the best country bet in Europe, Morgan Stanley's quant team says, with the UK up three spots to second place and Germany in third.

Equities in Switzerland score highest on five factors: corporate earnings, stock valuations, technical analysis, macroeconomic risk and business cycle indicators, a strategy note from the bank says, in which it highlighted the gains made by the UK.

"UK rises to 2nd place this month due to strong rankings in the business cycle indicators, technicals and Earnings & Profitability categories of the model," writes Morgan Stanley strategist Ronan Carr. "We continue to recommend investors "overweight" the UK as it remains in the top 5 countries in the model," he adds.

Britain's FTSE 100 has risen by around 11 percent since the start of 2013. Germany's DAX has risen 10 percent and hit record highs in May, while Switzerland's SMI equity index has risen by 15 percent.

European equity markets in the "peripheral" euro zone, such as Spain, Italy and Greece, continue to rank lowest, according to the model.

