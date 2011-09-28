LONDON, Sept 28 European shares fell on Wednesday after making their biggest one-day jump since May 2010 as concerns grew over hurdles policymakers would face to ease the debt crisis.

Germany suggested parts of the new bailout might be reopened for negotiation depending on what the "troika" audit found, while the Financial Times reported a split had emerged in the euro zone over the deal.

By 0709 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.6 percent at 932.70 points after making their biggest one-day gain since May 2010 on Tuesday on hopes the European Financial Stability Fund would be leveraged.

"The market has obviously got enthusiastic about discussions about the European Financial Stability Fund," Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management, said.

"But we are a long way from it being concluded, still many countries have got to ratify it. We have been underweight banks for the past three to four months and would not change this position."

Man Group slumped 17.2 percent after assets under management fell to $65 billion at end-September from $71 billion at end-June due to the volatile market conditions. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)