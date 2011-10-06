The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.6 percent approaching midday, underperforming stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

Ithaca Energy jumps 10.8 percent as the explorer issues an upbeat third-quarter production report, with combined export production totalling 331,383 barrels of oil equivalent and averaging 3,602 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Ithaca.

Mouchel drops 37.1 percent as the infrastructure and maintenance firm says it has uncovered a costly actuarial error, warns the tough economic environment has meant it will have to set aside extra cash to cover risks to its contracts, and says its chief executive, Richard Cuthbert has resigned.

Panmure Gordon chops its target price for Mouchel to 35 pence from 75 pence while retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

