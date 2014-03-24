Societe Generale's European equity strategist Roland Kaloyan expects most European equity indexes to be flat by the end of 2014, but backs the French and Italian stock markets among his favoured picks, preferring them to Switzerland, Britain and Germany.

"We recommend staying away from the Swiss and UK equity markets. All the non-eurozone countries have benefited from risk aversion in the euro area but they now seem to have run out of steam after four years of impressive performance," Kaloyan writes in a strategy note.

"We particularly like the French and Italian equity markets. Both would benefit from a major political and economic shift in the coming years. Given their attractive valuations, we believe that both markets have huge potential to deliver. However, we recommend staying cautious on the expensive German equity market," he adds.

Among several trade ideas, SocGen backs buying France's benchmark CAC-40 index.

It also recommends a 'pair' trade of going 'long' by betting on gains for Italy's FTSE MIB equity index while going 'short' by betting on an underperformance for Spain's, and a similar pair trade of going 'long' on the Euro STOXX 50 index while going 'short' on the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Kaloyan has an end-2014 target of 4,800 points for the CAC, marking a gain of around 11 percent from current levels.

He also has an end-2014 target of 23,000 points for the FTSE MIB, which would represent a gain of around 9 percent but is more bearish on the FTSE 100 and the DAX.

He has an end-2014 target of 6,600 points for the FTSE, indicating minimal progress by the end of the year from the FTSE's current level of 6,557 points, and a target of 9,300 points for the DAX, down around 0.5 percent from its current level.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.karguptathomsonreuters.com@reuters.net