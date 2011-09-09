The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, outperforming bigger declines by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.8 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

Victoria Oil & Gas gains 8.9 percent as the explorer raises the resource estimates for its West Medvezhye project in Russia, with an independent assessment having revealed prospective resources to be excess of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which exceeded previous expectations by more than 300 million boe.

The also company says it is on track for the first gas sale from its flagship project in Cameroon during the fourth quarter.

FlyBe gains 0.8 percent as the airline sells two Bombardier Q400 aircraft to Rand Merchant Bank of Johannesburg and says it is currently in negotiations regarding the sale of a further two Q400 aircraft.

The airline's stock also gets a lift as Espirito Santo Investment Bank intiates coverage on the airline with a "buy" rating and fair value of 150 pence, with the broker expecting the low cost airlines to outperform in a tougher environment.

