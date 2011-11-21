The FTSE small cap index falls 0.9 percent in midsession trade, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, shedding 2.1 and 2.5 percent respectively.

Commodities trading firm Mentum falls 41 percent after the AIM-listed company announces widening losses for the six months to June 30 of $4.4 million, and the sale of its the LME trading activities and related subsidiaries, assets and liabilities.

European publishing group Mecom gains 18.2 percent after saying it has opened talks with various parties to sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, after receiving a number of approaches.

