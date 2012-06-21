* Big queue of vessels at Brazil sugar ports
* Rains contribute to disappointing yields
* Traders track below-average Indian monsoon
By David Brough
LONDON, June 21 Spot premiums for raw sugar have
jumped sharply due to delays in shipments of new crop sugar from
top producer Brazil.
Physical sugar traders quoted prompt sugar at 50 points over
ICE July futures this week, compared with 10 to 15 points
over front-month futures two months ago at the start of the
harvest in centre-south Brazil.
"People who need sugar for prompt shipment are having to pay
up for it," said Jonathan Kingsman, CEO of Lausanne-based sugar
and ethanol consultancy Kingsman SA.
Heavy rains have delayed harvesting of sugar cane in
centre-south Brazil and loading at ports. A big queue of vessels
has lined up at Brazilian sugar ports.
"The Brazilian crop is behind schedule and that is creating
stress in the physical market," another European trader said.
The rainfall and a high ratio of ageing cane plants in
Brazil signalled disappointing yields.
"There are also worries over dry conditions in the United
States and parts of Russia," the European trader said.
Dealers spoke of concerns over a below-average Indian
monsoon. India is the number 2 sugar producer after Brazil.
India's monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows last
week, the weather office said, but concerns remain as it is
still below average and the rains are behind schedule
particularly in the grain bowl of the north-west.
Dealers said that expectations of a surplus of sugar in the
second quarter of 2012 had failed to materialise, contributing
to a jump of raw sugar futures on ICE to near two-month highs
this week.
ICE July raw sugar futures stood at 21.50 cents a lb,
down 0.24 cent on Thursday, having touched a two-month peak of
21.81 cents earlier in the session.
Kingsman said that the delays in shipments out of Brazil may
not matter if mills keep crushing at the end of the season.
"The only issue is if El Nino (weather phenomenon) kicks in
and rains start earlier than usual, preventing cane from being
crushed at the end of the season," Kingsman said.
Kingsman has forecast 2012/13 centre-south Brazil cane
output at 510 million tonnes, up from 494 million tonnes in
2011/12.
European traders said a big delivery tonnage against the
expiry of the ICE July contract on June 29 was on the cards, and
was likely to include predominantly Brazilian, as well as
Central American sugars.
(Reporting by David Brough, editing by William Hardy)