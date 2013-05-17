LONDON May 17 Sugar refineries are expected to slow down activity after a drop in the whites-over-raws premium due to increased supplies of white sugar to the international market.

Refineries had responded to a surge in the whites premium, a measure of refining profitability, by boosting supplies of refined sugar over the past couple of months, traders said.

Two months ago the May/May whites premium stood at around $127 per tonne. This week the spot whites premium was near $100.

Refining is generally considered remunerative at a whites premium of around $90 per tonne.

"As the premium comes down, some refiners will slow down," said a senior London-based analyst.

"The whites premium now has resistance at just above $100 as opposed to $120 showing the reduction in refining margins as supplies increase," Nick Penney of broker Sucden Financial Sugar said.

Some of the demand seen in March and April was linked to the Muslim festival of Ramadan, which starts on July 9 and is followed by three days of celebration after it ends on Aug. 7.

Dealers said this week that white sugar demand was slowing as Ramadan got closer.

The whites premium has fallen under pressure from plentiful availability of white sugar from Mexico and Thailand.

Top exporter Brazil exported much more white sugar in the first quarter this year than it did in the same period last year, a European trade source said. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by James Jukwey)