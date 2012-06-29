* MSCI Europe Value outperforms Growth in June

* Growth stocks expensive after months of risk aversion

* Investors bet market could be near the bottom

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, June 29 Europe's equity investors are starting to position for a market rebound, looking for value in cheap stocks with the potential for the biggest gains.

At the height of the euro zone debt crisis, those investors who stayed with equities sought shelter in safe-haven companies with a strong record of earnings growth despite the harsh economic environment.

Signs that euro zone policymakers are taking concrete action to battle the crisis - such as Friday's agreement on steps to cut borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and eventually recapitalise the region's banks - may exacerbate the shift.

"Easing pressure on the debt of troubled countries ..., putting in place discussions on growth, going toward a banking union with the coordination of the ECB, is a first step toward a closer relationship between euro zone members," said Benoît Peloille, strategist at Natixis Investment.

"This makes the euro zone more attractive in relative terms, so playing domestic stocks, that are value stocks, is a relevant bet especially when growth stocks are clearly expensive in relative terms."

This month, the MSCI Europe Value index - which picks the cheapest stocks based on key valuation measures - is on track to outperform the equivalent Growth index - focused on companies with the best earnings growth record and prospects - for the first time in 2012.

Growth and value are two common investment styles, with market participants traditionally switching between the two, depending on broader sentiment and the economic outlook.

The growth stocks - which are up 6.4 percent so far this year - do well at times when investors are worried about the lack of economic momentum and so look to companies which are well placed to increase earnings even in tough times.

Value, on the other hand, comes into its own when investors are willing to take on risk as the cheapest stocks rebound and close the valuation gap with the safe havens that opened up during the tougher times.

Value stocks are up 1.8 percent in 2012, earlier losses compensated by a rise of 5.7 percent in June.

"You probably want to lean into the cheap stocks if you are going to take risk," said Patrick Rudden, portfolio manager Alliance Bernstein, whose holdings include value equities, such as Italian oil and gas major ENI.

"Going back 50 years and looking at the cheapest quintile globally versus the most expensive quintile, the only time they were cheaper was in the tech bubble... Could they get cheaper? Of course. But the spread is looking asymmetric."

The price to book ratio, which compares a company's share price with its net asset value and can indicate whether a stock is undervalued on the growth index has widened to 2.4 times against just 0.9 times for the value index, according to Natixis strategists. They reckon valuations make a switch to value look appealing.

They also say price to earnings ratios, which vary widely in times of crisis, have started to move back towards their average, a trend which has historically been associated with a switch to value.

Kevin Lilley, European equities fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Managers, has already started buying value stocks, such as Spanish bank Santander.

"At the moment, the fund is very value dominated," he said, adding that the gap between value and growth stocks had become "too stretched".

"The market is very cheap anyway and that value within the market is a lot cheaper again. Thus I am willing to be overweight financials and underweight ... defensives." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)