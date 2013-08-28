(Repeats story that ran on Tuesday, with no changes)
* Stocks rally makes finding "hidden gems" more difficult
* SG only sees 26 deep-value stocks versus 145 in May 2012
* Scarcity of bargains seen as negative signal for market
PARIS, Aug 27 Investors hunting for stock
bargains as the euro zone emerges from recession have few to
choose from after a 15-month rally that has yet to be backed up
by a recovery in profitability.
Improving economic data and central banks' massive liquidity
have mostly driven that rally, but earnings in Europe have yet
to justify the gains, leaving them far from secure.
The STOXX Europe 600 has surged 30 percent since
May 2012, while the euro zone blue-chip index has
jumped 38 percent over the same period.
The broad-based rally does not mean there are no valuation
bargains, or "deep-value" stocks left - some shares in the
energy and basic resources sectors remain cheap on concern over
Chinese growth - but the pool of available targets has shrunk,
analysts said.
"Easy picking has disappeared," Societe Generale global
quantitative strategist Andrew Lapthorne said. "Normally, at the
start of a cyclically oriented rally, you would have quite a lot
of 'value' opportunities. We don't have that at the moment."
"Deep-value stocks" trade at a significant discount to their
intrinsic value, for instance below their book value or at a
negative enterprise value with a cash position greater than the
market value.
The lack of such shares suggests equity markets have got
ahead of themselves this time in pricing in economic recovery,
partly because an abundance of liquidity from central bank
stimulus has encouraged investment in stocks.
Lapthorne said that raises concern about equities' prospects
in the coming months given that analysts are still trimming
their earnings forecasts.
"These are not valuation levels you typically see in a cycle
trough, so people should be cautious about the market at this
point," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading
at Global Equities.
"We need to see real improvement in companies' balance
sheets first to really confirm the economic recovery."
At the height of the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2011,
there were "hundreds" of deep-value stocks in the MSCI World
index, and even in May 2012 there were 145,
according to SocGen's quantitative analysis team.
It now sees only 26 deep-value stocks in the MSCI World
index, of which seven are in the euro zone,
including oil firm OMV, potash miner K+S
and chemicals group BASF. Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
is also on SocGen's list.
The number of deep value opportunities in Europe might soon
shrink even further. BNP Paribas analysts say flow data shows
investors have been scooping up shares in telecom and basic
resources companies over the past few weeks.
Filtering stock picks for deep value is a strategy widely
employed by quantitative funds and desks at investment banks.
Other metrics used in assessing such value include dividend
yields and price-to-earnings ratios.
"Expectations are that the global economic healing is
starting to happen, which indeed has reduced the number of
deep-value opportunities," said Steve Dean, director of strategy
and analysis at AXA Rosenberg, a unit of AXA Investment Managers
which specialises in quantitative analysis.
Most European companies posted in-line or
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. However, in
absolute terms, or when compared with previous earnings, profits
at STOXX Europe 600 companies are down 6.6 percent from
the second-quarter of 2012, and down 2.7 percent versus the
first quarter of this year, Thomson Reuters Datastream data
shows.
And equity analysts continue to cut their forecasts, with
the STOXX Europe 600's earnings momentum - analyst upgrades
minus downgrades as a percentage of the total - at minus 3.
"What we see now is that a lot of the potential economic
recovery has been priced in already, and I don't really think
you're going to make a ludicrous amount of difference to your
profitability if the economy delivers real GDP growth of 1
percent instead of 0.5 percent," SocGen's Lapthorne said.
