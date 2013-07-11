LONDON, July 11 A gauge of market expectations of future swings in euro zone share prices fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman pledged continued monetary accommodation to support the economy.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, or VSTOXX, which measures option prices on euro zone blue chips and is regarded as a market 'fear' gauge, was down 4.9 percent to 19.4 points, a level not seen since June 10.

The VSTOXX has fallen 27 percent from a 9-month peak hit in late June, when concerns about a tightening of the U.S. equity-friendly monetary stimulus and stress in the Chinese banking system led investors to position for an increase in market volatility. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)