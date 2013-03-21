LONDON, March 21 The euro fell to session lows against the dollar while European shares extended losses on Thursday after data showed German business activity lost steam in March, suggesting Europe's largest economy would eke out meagre growth this quarter.

The euro fell to $1.28865 on trading platform EBS from $1.2931, and not far from a four-month low of $1.28435 struck on Tuesday. It was down 0.3 percent on the day.

The FTSEurofirst 300 extended falls, down 0.5 percent to 1,193.41 points.

German Bund futures erased losses to trade flat on the day at 144.30 after the data.