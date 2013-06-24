LONDON, June 24 European shares extended losses
and hit a session low on Monday, led by mining stocks on fresh
concerns about falling demand from China.
At 0817 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.8 percent at 1,124.10 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources sector led sectoral fallers, down 1.3 percent.
The weakness in mining stocks came as copper fell to a
21-month low, with traders citing fears that demand would remain
weak, pressured by growth concerns and a tightening in credit
supply in China.
That resulted in Chinese stocks posting their worst 1-day
fall for four years. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, cut its growth
forecasts for the world's second-biggest economy for 2013 and
2014.
"The swings in the moves up just aren't strong enough. The
bears are in control. You're looking at a credit crunch
situation in China," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise
Robinson; editing by Tricia Wright)