TOKYO Aug 24 Benchmark three-month euroyen futures JEYv1 opened lower on Wednesday by a slim 1.5 basis points to 99.705 after Moody's cut Japan's sovereign debt rating.

Moody's cut its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming large budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the 2009 global recession. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)