* Emerging market ructions drive allocation shift
* Investors who quit euro zone periphery assets returning
* Improved euro zone growth outlook supports demand
* Spanish, Italian bonds main beneficiaries
By Sujata Rao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 20 A reversal in fortunes between
southern Europe and once-booming developing economies has
triggered a substantial allocation shift by global funds out of
emerging assets and into the euro markets they fled two years
ago.
Escalating violence in Ukraine and the suspension of
Nigeria's central bank governor hit emerging market assets on
Thursday, even as Spain, once seen as the focus of the euro zone
debt crisis, saw its long-term borrowing costs tumble to their
lowest since 2008.
"Probably towards the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014
we've seen flows out of emerging markets and into the peripheral
euro zone," said Peter Wilson, managing director of First
International Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo.
Wilson's fund is overweight Spanish and Italian government
bonds and recently added to longer-dated debt, convinced that
yields are adequate to compensate for the risks.
The five countries on the euro zone's periphery - Spain,
Italy, Greece, Portugal and Ireland - are expected to record
economic growth this year, ending years of recession and capital
flight triggered by fears over their huge debts.
Ireland, bailed out by international lenders in 2012, is
expected to grow more than 2 percent this year, comparable to
rates expected in Russia, Brazil or Turkey.
Changes in emerging markets (EM) are no less startling.
Growth is slowing, currencies have weakened, and bond yields
have risen. In a key gauge of sentiment, some countries,
including Russia and Romania, have been forced to cancel bond
auctions or pay higher yields to lure investors.
Lines between emerging and developed markets blurred during
the crises that hit first the United States and then the euro
zone since 2008.
But many of the investors who shifted into emerging markets
at the time have returned, and have lately beaten a path to
peripheral euro zone markets. Many were northern European
investors seeking the relative stability of euro zone markets.
Funds dedicated to bonds and stocks from Portugal, Ireland,
Italy, Greece and Spain, have taken in over $12 billion in net
terms since Jan 2013, according to data from consultancy EPFR
Global, which is estimated to capture around 15 percent of
global flows.
At least some of this will have come from emerging funds
which according to EPFR, shed over $50 billion in this time.
Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager at Kames Capital, said
she took advantage of the wobble triggered by the emerging
markets sell-off to add to longer-dated Italian and Spanish
debt. Her fund has been overweight Italian and Spanish bonds
since the beginning of the year.
SEEKING YIELD
Data from Citi shows net demand for lower-rated euro zone
bonds increased three-fold last month compared to preceding
months, dominated by longterm investors such as pension funds.
"This is consistent with a flight to relative quality
triggered by the EM crisis reinforcing the already strong
yield-seeking dynamic within Europe," Citi strategists said in a
note.
Pioneer Investments was overweight emerging stocks and bonds
for three years but cut exposure last year. From late-2013, the
asset manager loaded up on European stocks, including from Spain
and Italy, said Monica Defend, Pioneer's head of asset
allocation research.
Emerging stocks have fallen 5 percent this year while bond
returns are flat to negative. Greek, Portuguese, Irish and
Italian stocks on the other hand are up 5 to 10 percent this
year though Spain's IBEX index has barely gained due to its big
exposure to a slowing Latin America.
Returns on euro zone debt have been boosted by sharp falls
in yields. Irish and Portuguese yields stand more than 10
percentage points below 2011 record highs. Spanish debt returns
have sparkled, topping 5 percent this year.
Both Italy and Spain's borrowing costs are at their lowest
in eight years, half levels hit at the height of the euro zone
debt crisis in early 2012.
Investors see further gains, encouraged by an improved
growth outlook in the currency bloc and due to expectations the
European Central Bank will keep monetary policy ultra-easy for
an extended period.
"Italian and Spanish government bond yields have admittedly
declined sharply over the past year, but you still get a yield
pick-up of 200 basis points relative to (German) Bunds," said
Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a global market strategist at JPMorgan.
"Given how much demand by non-domestic investors has
strengthened since last summer, it is reasonable to expect
further tightening this year towards a spread of 150 basis
points versus Bunds."