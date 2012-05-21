NEW YORK May 21 Facebook Inc shares fell below their $38 issue price in premarket trading o n Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its debut on Fr iday.

The social networking company's debut was marred by a shaky opening on the Nasdaq which will be reviewed by the SEC and a falling share price which forced lead underwriter Morgan Stanley to defend the $38 price level by purchasing shares on the open market.

Shares were down 2.4 percent to $37.30 in premarket.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)