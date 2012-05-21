BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
NEW YORK May 21 Facebook Inc shares fell below their $38 issue price in premarket trading o n Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its debut on Fr iday.
The social networking company's debut was marred by a shaky opening on the Nasdaq which will be reviewed by the SEC and a falling share price which forced lead underwriter Morgan Stanley to defend the $38 price level by purchasing shares on the open market.
Shares were down 2.4 percent to $37.30 in premarket.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp