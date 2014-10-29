(Updates with company news, futures)
EDINBURGH Oct 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to
open higher on Wednesday, with futures rising 0.4 percent ahead of the
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 38.71
points, at 6,402.17 points. Mining companies such as Glencore, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE after
the price of copper neared a two-week high.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to shutter its
bond-buying program, closing one controversial chapter in its crisis response
even as it struggles to manage a full return to normal monetary policy.
* NEXT - Britain's No.2 clothing retailer Next cut its profit
guidance on Wednesday after unusually warm weather suppressed demand for its
winter wears, sending an ominous sign to rivals ahead of the crucial Christmas
season.
* STANDARD LIFE - Standard Life posted net inflows of 4.3 billion
pounds ($6.94 billion) in the third quarter but said the outlook for the annuity
market remained uncertain.
* ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted a 5
percent fall in third-quarter output from the previous three months because of
production stoppages at its Los Pelambres and Centinela operations.
* BP - Oil majors BP and Statoil said the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) was closing a probe into anticompetitive practices in oil price
reporting, while a European Union investigation continued.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N, a
master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, priced its enlarged
initial public offering of 40 million units at $23 per unit, above its expected
price range of $19-$21 per unit.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q3 OUTPUT
BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES PLC H1
CSR PLC Q3
NEXT PLC Q3 TRADE
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC TRADING
STANDARD LIFE PLC Q3 TRADE
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)