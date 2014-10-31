EDINBURGH Oct 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 54 points, or 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up by 0.2 percent, or 9.68 points, at 6,463.55 points -- marking the third day in a row of gains for the FTSE, which continued its rebound off 15-month lows, reached earlier in October.

* Japanese stocks rocketed more than 5 percent to levels before the global financial crisis on Friday, after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by easing policy further in a move prompted by slow inflation after an April tax hike dented economic growth.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc looked set to take a $2.5 billion writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia, the Times reported, after construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi became caught up in a tax dispute with the government.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES Q3

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)