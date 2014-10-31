EDINBURGH Oct 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 18 to 54 points, or 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up by 0.2 percent, or 9.68 points, at
6,463.55 points -- marking the third day in a row of gains for the FTSE, which
continued its rebound off 15-month lows, reached earlier in October.
* Japanese stocks rocketed more than 5 percent to levels before the global
financial crisis on Friday, after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by easing
policy further in a move prompted by slow inflation after an April tax hike
dented economic growth.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc looked set to take a $2.5
billion writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia, the Times
reported, after construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi became caught up in a
tax dispute with the government.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)