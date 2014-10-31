(Adds company news, futures)

EDINBURGH Oct 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up higher on Friday, with futures up 1.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up by 0.2 percent, or 9.68 points, at 6,463.55 points -- marking the third day in a row of gains for the FTSE, which continued its rebound off 15-month lows, reached earlier in October.

* Japanese stocks rocketed more than 5 percent to levels before the global financial crisis on Friday, after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by easing policy further in a move prompted by slow inflation after an April tax hike dented economic growth.

* ICAG - International Airlines Group reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit and upgraded its forecast for the year, reassuring investors after the British Airways-owner's strike-hit rivals cut their guidance.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - RBS said it had set aside 400 million pounds ($639 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and another 100 million to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance.

* WPP - Martin Sorrell's advertising group WPP posted a lower than expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like net sales on Friday and said it expected the fourth quarter to slow from the rate recorded in the first nine months.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc looked set to take a $2.5 billion writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia, the Times reported, after construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi became caught up in a tax dispute with the government.

* CENTRICA - Chris Weston, managing director of international downstream at Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, will leave the company on Dec. 31, the company said.

SUPERGROUP - The British company behind the Superdry fashion brand cut its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it had become the latest retailer to see demand for its winter wares fall victim to an unsually warm autumn.

PENDRAGON - Britain's largest car dealership Pendragon said on Friday that it expected its full-year results to be ahead of expectations as it posted strong third-quarter profits boosted by robust sales in used and new cars.

