EDINBURGH Oct 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up higher on Friday, with futures up 1.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index FTSE closed up by 0.2 percent, or 9.68 points, at
6,463.55 points -- marking the third day in a row of gains for the FTSE, which
continued its rebound off 15-month lows, reached earlier in October.
* Japanese stocks rocketed more than 5 percent to levels before the global
financial crisis on Friday, after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by easing
policy further in a move prompted by slow inflation after an April tax hike
dented economic growth.
* ICAG - International Airlines Group reported a 30 percent jump in
third-quarter profit and upgraded its forecast for the year, reassuring
investors after the British Airways-owner's strike-hit rivals cut their
guidance.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - RBS said it had set aside 400 million
pounds ($639 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets
and another 100 million to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance.
* WPP - Martin Sorrell's advertising group WPP posted a lower than
expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like net sales on Friday and
said it expected the fourth quarter to slow from the rate recorded in the first
nine months.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc looked set to take a $2.5
billion writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia, the Times
reported, after construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi became caught up in a
tax dispute with the government.
* CENTRICA - Chris Weston, managing director of international
downstream at Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, will leave the company
on Dec. 31, the company said.
SUPERGROUP - The British company behind the Superdry fashion brand
cut its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it had become the latest
retailer to see demand for its winter wares fall victim to an unsually warm
autumn.
PENDRAGON - Britain's largest car dealership Pendragon said on
Friday that it expected its full-year results to be ahead of expectations as it
posted strong third-quarter profits boosted by robust sales in used and new
cars.
