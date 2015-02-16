(Adds company news)

LONDON Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,873.52 points in the previous session after climbing to an intra-day high of 6,887.57, the highest since September last year.

* On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.

* Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview that he was not very optimistic that Greece and its euro zone peers would reach a debt agreement in talks on Monday.

* HSBC - The bank apologised to customers and investors on Sunday for past practices at its Swiss private bank after allegations that it helped hundreds of clients to dodge taxes.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket could cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of its attempts to halt a slide in profits, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported. A spokesman for Tesco declined to comment.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The company has been accused of involvement in a multibillion-dollar bribery and kickback scheme at Petrobras, the Financial Times reported, adding that Rolls Royce said it will not tolerate improper business conduct of any sort.

* BARCLAYS - A New York judge on Friday rejected Barclays Plc's effort to dismiss state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lawsuit accusing it of defrauding clients about high-speed trading in its private "dark pool" trading platform.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said it had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia after a worker was killed and another was injured at the site on Monday morning.

* ASTRAZENECA - A U.S. federal judge ruled late on Friday that AstraZeneca's patent on its Pulmicort Repsules treatment for asthma was invalid, opening up the market to a second, cheaper generic version.

* MORRISONS - British grocer Morrisons said on Monday it had cut prices on items like milk, cheese and cornflakes in the latest salvo in a supermarket price war.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - The company said it has agreed to purchase leasehold interest in a 1.9 acre site at Moorfields for 16.5 million pounds ($25.46 million).

* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has sold 80 percent of its interest in its offshore transmission project for 40 million pounds ($62 million) as part of plans to overhaul its business.

* Britain's competition regulator will warn energy companies this week that they are giving longstanding customers a raw deal and should ensure that they are treated the same way as those who switch suppliers, The Times reported.

* WILLIAM HILL, 888 HOLDINGS - Online gambling company 888 Holdings said discussions concerning a takeover by Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill had ended after talks broke down over price with a key stakeholder.

* Oil prices steadied as Japan's economy emerged from recession and as strong demand for refined products translated into healthy orders for crude.

* London copper held steady near a three-week top, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar, as volumes dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday in the United States.

