UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,898.13 points on Tuesday, its highest since early September. * TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has named John Allan as its new chairman, succeeding Richard Broadbent who said in October he would step down in the wake of the supermarket's 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit overstatement. * DE LA RUE - The banknote printer rose 5 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours that the firm could be subject to a 750 pence bid from Oberthur or a private equity group. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Galliford Try PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Coca-Cola Hellenic Full Year 2015 Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re