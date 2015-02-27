(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
little changed on Friday, with March futures on the index flat at 0730
GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,949.73 points
on Thursday.
* British consumer confidence held steady at a high level this month as low
inflation and rising wages made Britons more confident about their finances,
according to a poll published on Friday.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds has reported its first dividend
since its bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 at a cost of 20
billion pounds ($31 billion) to taxpayers.
* BARCLAYS - The bank's' will more than double its 500 million
pound provision for foreign exchange-rigging fines next week, Sky News reported
late on Thursday.
* OLD MUTUAL - Anglo-South African financial services firm said on
Friday its operating profit for 2014 rose 16 percent to 1.6 billion pounds
($2.47 billion), just above analysts' expectations.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP -The British Airways-owner upgraded
its profit forecast for 2015 by over 20 percent, after reporting a slightly
better than expected 81 percent jump in profit last year.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) and
representatives for several U.S. refineries discussed on Thursday a possible
resumption of face-to-face negotiations to settle a 26-day strike, two people
familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said on Friday that in its latest moves to
slash costs in response to weak commodity prices it was letting go its energy
chief, rolling its coal and uranium businesses into two other units and cutting
some other corporate jobs.
* RENTOKIL INITIAL - British support services firm said it was
confident for the year ahead but cautioned some parts of Europe remained
challenging, after it posted a 58.4 percent rise in underlying full-year pretax
profit.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)