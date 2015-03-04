LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index was down 51.51 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,889.13 points at the close on Tuesday, not far from a record high of 6,974.26 points set in the previous session. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming to cut as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units across the United States and Asia, the Financial Times reported. * RIO TINTO - Australia's Bengalla coal mine has been cleared to boost output by a third and operate for another two decades, majority owner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday. * AIRLINES - Ryanair wants details of British Airways owner IAG's plans for Aer Lingus, including possible remedies to competition concerns, before it decides whether to accept IAG's offer for its 30 percent stake, its chief executive said on Tuesday. * Prices in British shops fell at a faster pace in February as tough competition drove down clothing and furniture costs, while food prices fell for a second month in a row, an industry body said on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CLS Holdings PLC Full Year 2014 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Release Legal & General Group PLC Full Year 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Earnings Release Sportech PLC Full Year 2014 Sportech PLC Earnings Release 4imprint Group PLC Full Year 2014 4imprint Group PLC Earnings Release Novae Group PLC Full Year 2014 Novae Group PLC Earnings Release Greggs PLC Full Year 2014 Greggs PLC Earnings Release Capital & Regional PLC Full Year 2014 Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Release BBA Aviation PLC Full Year 2014 BBA Aviation PLC Earnings Release Carillion PLC Full Year 2014 Carillion PLC Earnings Release Advanced Medical Solutions Full Year 2014 Advanced Group PLC Medical Solutions Group PLC Earnings Release Lookers PLC Full Year 2014 Lookers PLC Earnings Release Dignity PLC Full Year 2014 Dignity PLC Earnings Release Fresnillo PLC Full Year 2014 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Release Melrose Industries PLC Full Year 2014 Melrose Industries PLC Earnings Release ITV PLC Full Year 2014 ITV PLC Earnings Release Standard Chartered PLC Full Year 2014 Standard Chartered PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)