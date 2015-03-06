(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat at 0724 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,961.14 points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month, boosted by strong earnings from insurer Aviva.

* BHP BILLITON - An Australian senator called for an inquiry into suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton and contractor Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter enforcement against corruption.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 was a mistake and now says he would like "to get rid of the stake as quickly as we can" after the general election, the Financial Times reported.

* THOMAS COOK - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday maker Club Med last month.

* WEIR GROUP - Weir Group could attract bid interest from a US private equity consortium, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* AFREN - Founder of oil producer Afren Plc, Ethelbert Cooper, is planning to change the company's capital structure with a new partnership involving a consortium of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported.

* APR ENERGY -APR Energy Plc said it expected full-year net income to be "significantly" below current market expectations, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.

