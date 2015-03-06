UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat at 0724 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,961.14 points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month, boosted by strong earnings from insurer Aviva.
* BHP BILLITON - An Australian senator called for an inquiry into suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton and contractor Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter enforcement against corruption.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 was a mistake and now says he would like "to get rid of the stake as quickly as we can" after the general election, the Financial Times reported.
* THOMAS COOK - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday maker Club Med last month.
* WEIR GROUP - Weir Group could attract bid interest from a US private equity consortium, according to the Daily Mail market report.
* AFREN - Founder of oil producer Afren Plc, Ethelbert Cooper, is planning to change the company's capital structure with a new partnership involving a consortium of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported.
* APR ENERGY -APR Energy Plc said it expected full-year net income to be "significantly" below current market expectations, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.
