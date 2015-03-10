(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent at 0728 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,876.47 points on Monday, extending Friday's decline, led down by property stocks.

* PRUDENTIAL - Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam is to step down to join Credit Suisse, with Prudential saying they have identified a successor to take over as CEO at the insurance firm.

Prudential also announced that operating profit rose 14 percent, with an increase in 2014 full year dividend by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it expects about 85 million tonnes of excess iron ore supply to exit the global market in 2015.

* HSBC - Argentina wants HSBC Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5 billion that it says the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients evade taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief said on Monday.

* ANTOFAGASTA - Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres copper mine said it would immediately appeal a Chilean court ruling on Monday that it should demolish a waste deposit tank, saying that such a move would put operations and the environment at risk.

* British retail spending kept shops busy in what is normally a quiet month in February, suggesting a plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* Britain's markets regulator said many so-called payday lenders are failing to treat properly customers who are in arrears and could face further action.

* G4S - G4S, the world's biggest security group, said it would increase provisions for under-performing UK government contracts by 45 million pounds ($68 million) as it posted a better than expected rise in 2014 profit.

* OCADO - Online retailer Ocado announced a 15.2 percent rise in retail sales.

* INCHCAPE - The automaotive retail company hiked its dividend after reporting strong underlying operating profit growth of 15.3 percent.

* ARM - Apple Inc launched its long-awaited watch on Monday, including yellow or rose gold models with sapphire faces costing up to $17,000, but some investors questioned whether Chief Executive Tim Cook's first product would be a breakaway hit.

ARM licenses chip designs for some Apple products.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)