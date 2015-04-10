LONDON, April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 futures are up 0.4 percent at 0629 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 77.95 points higher on Thursday at 7,015.36 points.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES

The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident in its diversified business model.

* CENTRICA

Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator Centrica said.

* UK ELECTION

With less than a month to go before Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll. However, four opinion polls showed Britain's opposition Labour Party has taken the lead, with one survey showing a Labour lead of six points.

* OMGI'S BUXTON ON ELECTION TRADE

Investors should hold on to banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic selling around the May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of Britain's best-known fund managers.

* SHIRE

The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA is to grant priority review to lifitegrast NDA, with a decision expected on Oct. 25.

* HAYS

The British recruiting firm Hays said it expected to see an improvement in its second-half operating profit after reporting an underlying 8 percent rise in third quarter net fees on strong demand in Europe, the UK and Asia.

* FAROE PETROLEUM

The company says it discovers gas at Norwegian field.

* JOHN LEWIS

Weekly department store sales up 20.9 percent.

* MAJESTIC WINE

British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc MJW.L said it will buy Naked Wines International Ltd for 70 million pounds ($102.89 million) and that it has appointed Rowan Gormley as chief executive.

* DEBENHAMS

The retailer appoints Terry Duddy as a non-executive director.

* BONMARCHE HOLDINGS

The company says full-year performance will be in line with expectations.

* LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY

The company says it sells the Brake Bros Ltd Harlow distribution facility.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)