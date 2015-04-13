LONDON, April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 2 to 3 points, or 0.04 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended up 1.1 percent at 7,089.77 points on Friday, its highest ever closing level. It had earlier set an intraday record high of 7,095.36 points on Friday as well.

* UK ELECTION: Britain's opposition Labour party have taken a 3 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives according to a YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 general election.

* OIL: Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on Friday.

* COPPER: London copper was flat on Monday after surprisingly weak China trade data was offset by a jump in March copper imports, which were plumped up by bookings made a month earlier when imports were cheaper.

* TRAVELODGE: The owners of UK budget hotel chain Travelodge are preparing to appoint advisers to consider strategic options, including a sale that may value the company at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), The Times reported on Sunday.

* CRYSTAL AMBER/PINEWOOD: The Crystal Amber fund is eyeing a new stake in Pinewood Studios, the Financial Times reported.

* CO-OP: Co-Op Group members have revolted over the company's boardroom elections, The Guardian reported.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)