LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening 12 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2
percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index initially rose to an all-time high
of 7,119.35 points in the previous session, but then edged back
and closed down 0.5 percent at 7,060.45 points.
* Brent crude oil prices fell on Friday, ending a run of
rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output
surged in March, adding to a global glut.
* London tin capitulated to more than five-year lows and is
on track for a brutal 11 percent weekly fall, as growing supply
from Myanmar and torpid demand punish prices.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)