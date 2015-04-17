LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index initially rose to an all-time high of 7,119.35 points in the previous session, but then edged back and closed down 0.5 percent at 7,060.45 points.

* Brent crude oil prices fell on Friday, ending a run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut.

* London tin capitulated to more than five-year lows and is on track for a brutal 11 percent weekly fall, as growing supply from Myanmar and torpid demand punish prices.

