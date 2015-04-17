(Adds company news)
LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening 12 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2
percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index initially rose to an all-time high
of 7,119.35 points in the previous session, but then edged back
and closed down 0.5 percent at 7,060.45 points.
* ASTRAZENECA - The company said that U.S. FDA has
granted orphan drug designation for mek inhibitor selumetinib
for treatment of uveal melanoma.
* BP - BP shareholders voted overwhelmingly on
Thursday to publish regular updates on how its strategies were
affecting climate change from next year, making it one of the
first global oil companies to disclose such details.
* Rio Tinto - The world's second-largest mining
company warned of "continued bumps" in its key iron ore market
and vowed to stay focused on slashing costs to be the last man
standing at a tough time for the sector.
* ALLIANCE TRUST - Chairwoman Karin Forseke sought
to rally support in a fight to derail Elliott Advisors' plan to
overhaul her board on Friday, asking investors to consider who
they "trust" to run the 126-year old firm.
* Brent crude oil prices fell on Friday, ending a run of
rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output
surged in March, adding to a global glut.
* London tin capitulated to more than five-year lows and is
on track for a brutal 11 percent weekly fall, as growing supply
from Myanmar and torpid demand punish prices.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)