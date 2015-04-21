European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about 1 percent below its record high touched late last week.
* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year lows.
* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint "mega settlement" to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.
* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.
* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Half Year 2015 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release
- Q3 2014/2015 SKY PLC Earnings Release
- Q1 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release
- Q1 2015 Informa PLC Trading Statement Release
- Victrex PLC Capital Markets Day
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S