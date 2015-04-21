European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about 1 percent below its record high touched late last week.
ARM HOLDINGS - The British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhones said it made an encouraging start to the year, with pretax profit up 24 percent, both just ahead of expectations.
* SKY - Solid demand for pay-TV in Britain and an improving picture in Germany and Italy helped Sky to post an as expected 20 percent jump in nine-month profit.
* TATE & LYLE - The company said it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food ingredients business.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company met forecasts with a 2 percent fall in first-half profit as sales growth at its Primark discount fashion chain was offset by continued weakness in its sugar operation.
* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year lows.
* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint "mega settlement" to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.
* British car insurance premiums fell by 1 percent in the first quarter due to discounts on offer early in the year, roadside recovery service the AA said on Tuesday, following two quarters of price rises.
* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Democratic Republic of Congo's government has told mining companies it intends to reopen negotiations with them over a revision of the mining code sent to parliament last month, Randgold Resources' CEO said on Monday.
* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.
* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.