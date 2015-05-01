UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 11 points lower, or down as much as 0.16 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index, which hit an all-time high of 7,122.74 points on April 27, closed 0.2 percent higher at 6,960.63 points in the previous session. The index rose 2.8 percent in April.
* Trading volumes are expected to be lower as other major regional markets are closed on Friday for the May Day holiday.
* HSBC - A campaign group has begun a legal process that could lead to Britain's tax authority facing a judicial review over its failure to take a tougher line with people alleged to have used accounts with an HSBC unit in Switzerland to evade tax.
* Oil futures hovered around 2015-highs on Friday after posting their biggest monthly gains for six years in April.
* London copper edged down on Friday on concerns about the health of China's economy, but was set to close the week up nearly 5 percent in its largest weekly gain since Sept 2012, lifted by seasonal demand and a weaker dollar.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Q1 2015 Lloyds Banking Group Interim Management Statement Release
- Q1 2015 Colt Group SA Interim Management Statement Release
- Capital & Counties Properties PLC Trading Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re