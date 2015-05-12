EDINBURGH, May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,029.85 points, after surging 2.3 percent on Friday following a surprise majority for the Conservative party at a general election. The index stayed within touching distance of a record high of 7,122.74 points set last month. * ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American may increase capacity at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil by nearly 10 percent, a move that could cut unit costs at the troubled $13 billion project, the company's Brazil chief executive said on Monday. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell's quest to return to oil drilling in the U.S. Arctic for the first time since 2012 took a big step forward on Monday when the Obama administration approved the company's exploration plan. * BARCLAYS - The Chief Executive Officer Valerie Keating of Barclays Plc's credit card arm, Barclaycard, is stepping down to seek a new professional challenge, Sky News reported on Monday. * LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's LLOY.L shareholders should reject the British bank's remuneration policy as pay for Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is "highly excessive", a shareholder advisory group said on Monday. * RETAIL - British retail spending saw its biggest annual fall in four years last month, hurt by the early date of Easter holidays, though the industry body which commissioned the research said underlying growth was robust. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Enterprise Inns PLC Half Year 2015 Enterprise Inns PLC Earnings Release Hiscox Ltd Q1 2015 Hiscox Ltd Interim Management Statement Release easyJet plc Half Year 2015 easyJet plc Earnings Release Experian PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Experian PLC Earnings Release 3i Infrastructure PLC Full Year 2014 3i Infrastructure PLC Earnings Release Just Retirement Group PLC Q3 2015 Just Retirement Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Spire Healthcare Group PLC Spire Healthcare Group PLC Post-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)