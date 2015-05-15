EDINBURGH, May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 1 point higher and 4 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 finished 0.3 percent higher at 6,973.04 points on Thursday, with encouraging updates from companies such as 3i Group supporting the broader stock market. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The first of two Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L drilling rigs slated for Arctic oil exploration arrived in Seattle on Thursday as environmental activists geared up for days of protests over plans to store the equipment at the city's port. * BANKS - Banks want assurances from U.S. regulators that they will not be barred from certain businesses before agreeing to plead guilty to criminal charges over the manipulation of foreign exchange rates, causing a delay in multi-billion-dollar settlements, people familiar with the matter said. * RETAIL - South African investment house Brait SE said on Friday it will buy a 90 percent stake in British fashion retailer New Look for 780 million pounds ($1.23 billion). * UK CORPORATE DIARY: EnQuest PLC Q1 2015 EnQuest PLC Interim Management Statement Release Intertek Group PLC Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Release New Europe Property Investments Q1 2015 New Europe Property PLC Investments PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)