(Adds company news)

EDINBURGH May 15 Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 finished 0.3 percent higher at 6,973.04 points on Thursday, with encouraging updates from companies such as 3i Group supporting the broader stock market.

* SABMILLER - SABMiller said it would acquire British craft beer firm Meantime Brewing Company, giving the maker of big name brands such as Peroni and Grolsch, exposure to the fastest-growing part of the British beer market.

* COCA-COLA HBC - Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG said it was "encouraged" by trading in its first quarter, with volumes rising 7.2 percent, helped by four extra selling days, the earlier timing of the Easter holiday and a good performance in Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

* BT - Industry regulator Ofcom has proposed that BT should give competitors physical access to its fibre-optic cables, allowing competing operators to take direct control of connection.

* INTERTEK - British product-testing firm Intertek Group said it expected to deliver underlying revenue growth in mid-single digit figures over the medium term, as it maintained its guidance for this year.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The first of two Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L drilling rigs slated for Arctic oil exploration arrived in Seattle on Thursday as environmental activists geared up for days of protests over plans to store the equipment at the city's port.

* ENQUEST - Oil producer EnQuest Plc said production rose 20.2 percent to 30,768 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first four months of the year, thanks to strong performance at its Malaysian asset.

* TYMAN - The maker of window and door hardware said it expected its UK market to return to growth in the second half of the year, after reporting a nearly 6.3 percent rise in group revenue for the first four months.

* BANKS - Banks want assurances from U.S. regulators that they will not be barred from certain businesses before agreeing to plead guilty to criminal charges over the manipulation of foreign exchange rates, causing a delay in multi-billion-dollar settlements, people familiar with the matter said.

* RETAIL - South African investment house Brait SE said on Friday it will buy a 90 percent stake in British fashion retailer New Look for 780 million pounds ($1.23 billion).

