LONDON May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
12 to 13 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,968.87 in the
previous session.
* Brent crude oil prices dipped as slow economic growth and high supplies
meant that markets remain oversupplied, while U.S. prices received support from
rising demand ahead of the summer driving season.
* Copper ticked lower as the dollar recovered, but the industrial metal was
trapped in tight ranges as investors wait for more clues on economic conditions
in top consumer China.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)