LONDON, May 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 5 points, or around 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 26.23 points, or 0.4 percent at 6,995.10, led by Land Securities after it raised its dividend payout. * BARCLAYS, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Five of the world's biggest banks, including Barclays and RBS, are expected to be hit with a combined bill of more than $5 billion and criminal charges on Wednesday in a settlement with U.S. and British authorities over rigging of currency markets. * VODAFONE - A merger with Vodafone Group Plc would be a "great fit" for Liberty Global Plc in western Europe, Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. * CENTRICA - Gas flows to Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) gas terminal were restarted past midnight on Wednesday, after being shut due to an unplanned outage the previous day, its operator Centrica said. * SKY - Italy's anti-trust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was investigating the sale of Serie A soccer rights to Sky Italia and Mediaset on suspicion the deal may have violated competition laws and excluded new entrants. * BP - BP has increased its share in the $12 billion West Nile Delta gas field in Egypt to above 80 percent after buying a stake from DEA, the energy group owned by Russian billionaire Mikhial Fridman. * RIO TINTO - A worker at Rio Tinto's Fer et Titane unit died after being injured at its facility at Sorel-Tracy in the Canadian province of Quebec, the global mining company said on Tuesday. Mongolia and Rio Tinto have reached an agreement paving the way for work to resume on a stalled $5 billion underground copper mine that is expected to drive growth for both the country and the global miner. * MONDI - Austrian energy company OMV on Tuesday named Peter Oswald, head of packaging group Mondi's Europe and International business, as the new chairman of its supervisory board. * Britain's top bosses should defend membership of the European Union by telling voters it is the best guarantee of prosperity, the head of the country's largest business lobby group will say on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSE PLC Full Year 2015 SSE PLC Earnings Release Marks and Spencer Full Year 2014/2015 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Cable & Wireless Full Year 2014/2015 Cable & Wireless Communications PLC Communications PLC Earnings Release Great Portland Full Year 2014 Great Portland Estates Estates PLC PLC Earnings Release Pennon Group PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Pennon Group PLC Earnings Release Ricardo PLC Ricardo PLC Interim Management Statement Release Intermediate Full Year 2014 Intermediate Capital Capital Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Britvic PLC Half Year 2015 Britvic PLC Earnings Release Burberry Group PLC Preliminary 2014/2015 Burberry Group PLC Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group Half Year 2014/2015 Thomas Cook Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Bank of Georgia Q1 2015 Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)