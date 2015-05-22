UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, although futures were roughly flat ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1 percent higher at 7,013,47 points, lon Thursday, with energy stocks tracking a rally in oil prices and miners banking on China further stimulating its economy.
* SEVERN TRENT - British water supplier Severn Trent reported a 3.2 percent rise in full-year profit thanks to higher demand, allowing it to fulfill a pledge to pay shareholders and pay a dividend of 84.90 pence per share.
* HSBC - HSBC Holdings Plc is exploring the sale of its Brazilian unit, the UK-based lender said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Friday.
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a $2.46 billion judgment against HSBC Holdings Plc in a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from a consumer finance business it bought more than a decade ago.
* WHITBREAD - Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, on Friday named Lloyds Banking Group executive Alison Brittain as its new boss, succeeding Andy Harrison.
* BANKS - Britain's new banks are achieving superior returns than larger rivals, picking up customers shunned by bigger lenders since the 2007-9 financial crisis, consultancy KPMG said on Friday.
A top U.S. regulator issued a scathing dissent late on Thursday over her agency's decision to grant a series of regulatory waivers to five big banks, including Barclays and RBS, which pleaded guilty to market manipulation on Wednesday.
* Britain's market watchdog said it will open a competition probe into wholesale banking services, looking at the choice of lenders, limited transparency and bundling of services.
* NATIONWIDE - Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said on Friday its Chief Executive Graham Beale intends to retire in July 2016 and reported a 32 percent increase in 2014 underlying profit to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re