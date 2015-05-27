UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 4 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.2 percent at 6,948.99 points on Tuesday.
* BRITAIN/EU REFERENDUM: Britain's Queen Elizabeth will set out the government's plans for a European Union membership referendum on Wednesday as Prime Minister David Cameron faces pressure to explain when it will be held and what changes to the EU he wants before then.
* AER LINGUS : The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid for the Irish carrier.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is one of many prospective bidders that have shown an interest in buying Granite, a 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for sale by the UK government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* OIL: Crude futures rose on Wednesday to recover ground from sharp drops in the previous session.
* METALS: London copper climbed away from a four-week low on Wednesday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely tell