LONDON May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 4 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.2 percent at 6,948.99 points on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN/EU REFERENDUM: Britain's Queen Elizabeth will set out the government's plans for a European Union membership referendum on Wednesday as Prime Minister David Cameron faces pressure to explain when it will be held and what changes to the EU he wants before then.

* AER LINGUS : The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid for the Irish carrier.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is one of many prospective bidders that have shown an interest in buying Granite, a 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for sale by the UK government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* OIL: Crude futures rose on Wednesday to recover ground from sharp drops in the previous session.

* METALS: London copper climbed away from a four-week low on Wednesday.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com