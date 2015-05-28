(Adds ex-dividends)

LONDON May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady on Thursday, with futures on the index edging 0.1 percent lower ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points on Wednesday, recouping its fall in the previous session, boosted by gains for CRH and IAG.

* KINGFISHER - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first quarter retail profit, helped by a strong performance at Screwfix which lifted sales at its British arm.

* TATE & LYLE - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported adjusted full-year profit in line with its forecast on Thursday and signalled that the restructuring it is undertaking will yield fruit over time.

* SPORTS DIRECT - Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) and profit outlook on Thursday due to lower interest charges and what it described as a prudent depreciation policy.

* PAYPOINT - The provider of bill payment services said its full-year pretax profit rose 7.7 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

* British consumer confidence surged this month to its highest level in a year as more households expected their finances to improve in the coming 12 months, a survey showed on Thursday.

* GREECE - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on Wednesday.

* MINERS - Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify competition, Goldman Sachs said.

* AUTOMOBILES - British car production fell slightly in April compared with the same month last year, as stronger demand at home failed to outweigh a fall in exports, an industry body said on Thursday.

* GLENCORE - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVIDENDS - Imperial Tobacco, Marks & Spencer and Whitbread will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. The effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 1.96 points off the index.

