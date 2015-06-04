LONDON, June 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,950.46 points
at the close on Wednesday, slightly underperforming its euro zone peers as a
survey of the dominant services sector came in sharply below forecasts.
* GLENCORE - Glencore Plc said it is looking at Australian coal
assets and other coal opportunities as it seeks to take advantage of a downturn
in the market to position itself for future growth.
* AGGREKO, INMARSAT - Satellite company Inmarsat Plc will
join UK's FTSE 100 equity index, replacing the world's biggest temporary power
provider, Aggreko, FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.
* BP - Striking union workers at a joint BP Plc and Husky Energy
refinery in Toledo, Ohio ratified a new contract on Wednesday and are
due to return to work on Monday, four months after walking off their jobs, a
refinery official said.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered board member V. Shankar
is leaving the London-based bank to launch a private $750 million-$1 billion
private equity fund focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast
Asia, he said on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Johnson Matthey PLC Full Year 2014 Johnson
Matthey PLC Earnings Release
Wincanton PLC Full Year 2014 Wincanton PLC
Earnings Release
Pets at Home Group PLC Full Year 2015 Pets at Home
Group PLC Earnings Release
