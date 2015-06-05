(Adds company news)

LONDON, June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 20 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Greece delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default.

* The UK blue chip index ended 1.3 percent lower at 6,859.24 points in the previous session. Futures for the index were down 0.4 percent at 0650 GMT.

* VODAFONE GROUP - Network operator Vodafone and cable telecoms company Liberty Global are looking at a range of transactions including a merger, Bloomberg reported. Vodafone's U.S.-listed shares rose 4.1 percent and Liberty's climbed 4.7 percent in extended trading on Thursday. Vodafone declined to comment and Liberty was not immediately available for comment.

BANKS - Up to nine banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and Credit Suisse are expected to pay settlements from a few hundred million dollars to $2 billion to $3 billion each related to soured mortgages, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank has been fined 117 million pounds ($180 million) for failings in its handling of complaints about the mis-selling of loan insurance between March 2012 and May 2013.

* HALFORDS - British car parts to bicycles retailer Halfords posted an 11.4 percent rise in full-year profit as its push to improve customer service and expand its cycling ranges helped it reach its 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) revenue target a year ahead of schedule.

* BELLWAY - The British housebuilder Bellway said it expected to sell more homes this year than last, as positive market conditions continued, putting it on track to grow annual profits.

* UTV MEDIA - The company announced the sale of Juice FM for 10 million pounds ($15.33 million).

* The British Chambers of Commerce cut its forecast for Britain's economic growth in 2015 after a weak start to the year and while it still expects a steady recovery, it warned the country's vast trade deficit is a "timebomb".

* The pace of permanent staff placements by recruitment agecnies in Britain slowed in May as companies assessed the outcome of national elections held during the month, a survey showed on Friday.

* U.S. job growth was likely solid in May and wages probably picked up a bit, suggesting sufficient momentum in the economy for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year. U.S. jobs data is due at 1230 GMT.

* Payment processing company Worldpay is set to hire six banks to lead the company's London stock market listing, valued at 6 billion pounds ($9.22 billion), Sky News reported on Thursday.

* Oil markets stabilized in cautious trading ahead of an OPEC decision that is likely to keep the market oversupplied and sets aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports.

* London copper was set to rack up its third weekly loss in a row on expectations of a summer slowdown, while nickel was due to log the biggest climb among base metals as traders bet on dwindling ore stocks.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com

($1 = 0.6522 pounds) (Reporting by Atul Prakash)