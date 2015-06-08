LONDON, June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 8 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to financial
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 54.64 points, or 0.8 percent, at
6,804.60 at the close, in line with weaker European indexes, after Greece
delayed a debt payment to the IMF due on Friday and Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to
stave off default.
* WM MORRISON - Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday as the
country's fourth-largest supermarket ratcheted up an already fierce industry
price war. Monday's cuts, some 200 on everyday branded and own-brand items, are
the first to be announced under new Chief Executive David Potts, the former
Tesco executive who succeeded Dalton Philips in March.
* SHIRE - Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12 billion
pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX Europe's biggest biotech
firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.
* BP - A U.S. federal jury acquitted a former BP Plc BP.L executive
on Friday of lying about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico following
the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010, according to lawyers
on both sides of the case.
* Bank of England officials and a trade organisation in charge of benchmark
interest rates were concerned about the integrity of the rate setting system as
far back as 2007, according to evidence disclosed on Friday at the trial of a
former trader accused of rate rigging. [ID: nL5N0YR305]
* BANKS - Britain is prepared to review a tax on banks to head off the
threat that large multinational banks like HSBC could leave London's
financial centre and shift their operations overseas, the Sunday Times reported,
citing industry sources.
* FINANCIAL SERVICES - The number of new jobs available in London's
financial services sector rose by 52 percent in May compared with a year ago,
driven by a pickup in trading by banks' bond, currency and commodities (FICC)
desks, a study showed on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Drax Group PLC Drax Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
