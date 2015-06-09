(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON, June 9 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,790.04 points on
Monday.
* HSBC : HSBC will cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an
axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion
in an effort to improve its sluggish performance, Europe's biggest bank said on
Tuesday.
* TESCO : British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least six firms
including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean
unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* APPLE /APPLE PAY: Apple Inc plans to introduce its mobile payments
service to the UK next month, supported by major banks and high-street retailers
and the operator of the London Underground, the technology company said on
Monday.
* OLD MUTUAL : Old Mutual Asset Management has filed a registration
statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed
public offering of Old Mutual Asset Management's shares.
* FASTJET : Airline Fastjet reported a rise in passenger traffic
numbers.
* PLUS500 : Brokerage and trading firm Plus500 said some of its
customers had been able to unfreeze their accounts, enabling them to trade,
deposit money and withdraw funds.
* UK RETAIL SALES: British retail sales rose in May compared with the same
month last year, helped by a recovery in the property market but still
disappointing some retailers, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
* LIBOR: The British trade organisation in charge of benchmark interest
rates was warned as far back as 2005 that some banks were deliberately
distorting their Libor rates for profit, according to evidence given on Monday
at the trial of a former trader accused of rate rigging.
* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is looking for
government help to safeguard competition if its largest rival buys Irish carrier
Aer Lingus Group PLC, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Executive Officer Craig
Kreeger told reporters on Monday.
* PETS AT HOME : Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is to sell 108 million
shares in Pets At Home.
* IAG : The head of airline IAG has raised concerns over airlines'
costs, the Financial Times reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)