* The FTSE 100 index ended up 76.47 points, or 1.1 percent higher, at
6,782.41 points on Wednesday, led by advances in banking group Standard
Chartered and supermarket chain Sainsbury.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain will start selling its 32
billion-pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland in the coming months, finance
minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, giving up on his previous intention
to only sell the shares for a profit.
* ROYAL MAIL - The British government on Wednesday said it would
sell half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent
of the postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.
Shares of Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L are likely to be priced at 500 pence
each, after a source close to the share sale said that orders below that level
were likely to miss out.
* LLOYDS - The British government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group
Plc LLOY.L fell to 17.9 percent from 19.93 percent after it sold about 780
million shares, according to a regulatory filing.
* FINANCIAL REGULATION - Britain announced a clamp-down on abusive practices
in financial markets on Wednesday after a string of scandals involving the
banking system, and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said "the age of
irresponsibility is over."
* GROCERS - Britain's four biggest grocers, Tesco, Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons, will lose 4 percent of their market
share by 2020 as fast growing discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to expand,
Moody's forecasts.
* HSBC - Spanish bank BBVA is considering making an offer
for British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey, senior bank executive
Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting in Mexico City, website CNNExpansion
reported on Wednesday.
* HOME RETAIL - Britain's biggest household goods retailer said
quarterly sales at its Argos business fell, hurt by market declines in key
electrical and seasonal product categories.
* WS ATKINS - The British engineering and design consultancy posted
a 15 percent rise in full-year profit, just ahead of analyst expectations, and
said its outlook remained positive.
* PETROFAC - Petrofac has been awarded an engineering and
procurement contract by Petroleum Development Oman to provide services for its
Yibal Khuff Project, worth around $900 million.
* MULBERRY - British handbag maker Mulberry said its switch to more
affordable prices had sent sales up strongly at the start of its new fiscal year
after its ill-fated move upmarket resulted in a 74 percent collapse in full-year
profit.
* SHIRE - Olivier Bohuon has been appointed to its Shire's board of
directors, the pharmaceutical company said. He has served as chief executive
officer of Smith & Nephew Plc.
* HOUSE PRICES - British house prices look set to become less affordable
over the next three months after a decisive result at last month's election
failed to trigger an expected return of sellers to the market, property valuers
said on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS - Johnson Matthey and Vodafone will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout, and are set to trim 8.4 points off the FTSE 100.
