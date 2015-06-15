(Adds company news)

LONDON, June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 to 43 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.5 percent by 0647 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 6,784.92 points on Friday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Leading Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell, said it was removing non-essential workers from offshore platforms as a precautionary measure ahead of a low-pressure storm system given an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The company said it has received approval from Securities and Futures Commission to allow Hong Kong trading firms to become members of the LSE.

* THOMAS COOK - British travel agent Thomas Cook said on Monday it had agreed to set-up a joint venture with Fosun International Limited to develop domestic, inbound and outbound tourism activities for the Chinese market under Thomas Cook brands.

* The average asking price for homes in England and Wales hit a new record high as buyers returned to the market after last month's national election, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES - Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India, a deal that helps parent Vedanta Resources repay hefty debts.

* DRAGON OIL - Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer Dragon Oil said on Monday it had agreed improved takeover terms with Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) after the group increased its offer to buy out the minority shareholders.

* Several of the biggest fund managers based in London are drawing up plans to move trillions of pounds of assets and thousands of jobs outside of Britain should the country vote to leave the EU in a referendum due by the end of 2017, the Sunday Times said.

* Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro. The country needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.

* Oil prices extended declines after two straight days of losses late last week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude.

* London copper teetered towards three-month lows as jitters over a delayed Greek debt deal combined with a looming summer slowdown to crimp demand prospects for the metal.

